Hamas’ spectacular blitzkrieg, named Operation al-Aqsa Storm, against Israel has caused Mossad’s image to collapse instantly. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Government Israel has always been proud of its intelligence agency; Mossad, as a sophisticated spy organization.

However, Hamas’ spectacular “Operation Storm al-Aqsa” blitzkrieg which killed more than 800 people in the Jewish state put Mossad’s functions in the media spotlight. Mossad’s almost perfect image collapsed suddenly due to Hamas’ lightning attack.

On October 6, thousands of Israelis woke up shaking to sirens blaring in several cities. Palestinian resistance group; Hamas, has launched around 5,000 rockets from Gaza along with a sensational land-sea-air attack on Israeli soil.

Hamas sent hundreds of its fighters to infiltrate cities, kibbutz communities and even outdoor music festivals.

Panic-stricken Israelis hid in their homes with widespread reports that Hamas fighters carried out house-to-house attacks, shooting civilians or dragging them away.

Hamas’ ground attack was reinforced by boats and motorized paragliders which broke into Israeli land in the morning using guerrilla tactics.

The attacks have left more than 800 people dead in the worst attack on Israeli soil since the Yom Kippur War of 1973; this despite the combined efforts of the Shin Bet and Mossad, Israel’s two most notorious security and intelligence agencies.

The attacks and deaths were a major blow, especially to the credibility of the Mossad, whose achievements in Israel and around the world are legendary.

How does the Mossad function?

According to an NDTV report, Tuesday (10/10/2023), with an annual budget of USD 3 billion and 7,000 staff, Mossad is the second largest espionage agency in the West after the CIA.

David “Dadi” Barnea, who replaced Yossi Cohen as head of Mossad in June 2021, was selected through a top-secret process known only to a handful of people in the Israeli prime minister’s office, the agency, and the Civil Service Advisory Committee, which vets and approves even appointment of Israel’s prime minister.