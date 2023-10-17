On Tuesday evening there was a bombing of al Ahli hospital in the city of Gaza. It is not yet who was responsible, nor how many people were killed: according to the Strip’s Ministry of Health (i.e. according to Hamas) at least 500 Palestinians died. The news is still confusing, and should be taken with caution. Hamas blamed Israel for the bombing, while Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said his government was investigating to understand what happened.

If these numbers were confirmed it would be one of the worst bombings on the Gaza Strip in recent decades.

In the hospital there were many civilians injured by the Israeli bombings, which have been ongoing since October 7th in retaliation for the Hamas attacks in Israel, as well as entire families who had taken refuge in the structure to seek shelter. Al Jazeera wrote that the hospital was bombed without warning, but the news has not yet been officially confirmed. The al Ahli hospital is run and financed by the Anglican Church, and is not affiliated with Hamas or any other local political groups.