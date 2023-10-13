loading…

GAZA TRACK – At least 13 Israeli hostages and foreigners held in the northern Gaza Strip have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the last 24 hours. This was announced by Hamas’ armed wing on Friday (13/10/2023).

In a surprise attack on Saturday morning, Hamas militants stormed an Israeli community near the Gaza border and fired a barrage of rockets, in an attack that claimed more than 1,200 lives.

Israel says Hamas has taken more than 150 people hostage, including civilians and security forces.

“Thirteen detainees… including foreigners were killed in five locations targeted by Israeli fighter jets,” Hamar’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said in a statement as quoted by Al Arabiya.

Israel launched air and artillery strikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip – a densely populated enclave with a population of 2.4 million people – leveling buildings and killing more than 1,500 people.

According to Hamas’ media office in Gaza, at least 500 children were among the dead.

“Any targeting of our people without warning will result in the execution of one of the civilian hostages,” the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades warned this week.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip is expected to continue to rise as Israel’s siege of the territory has led to reduced supplies of food, water, electricity and medicine for Palestinians.

The IDF said it had struck 750 military targets overnight, including underground Hamas terror tunnels, military compounds, homes of senior terrorist agents used as military command centers as well as weapons storage warehouses.

Israeli special forces soldiers also targeted three Hamas members who the IDF said were involved in mortar fire from the Gaza Strip.

