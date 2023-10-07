loading…

The death toll among Israeli citizens reached 22 people due to Hamas rocket attacks. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel’s emergency services, quoted by local media, said at least 22 people in Israel had been killed since the start of the Hamas offensive.

“At least 22 people were killed in a surprise attack launched by the Hamas militant group on Saturday morning,” Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) rescue service reported, as reported by CNN.

The MDA said more than 250 casualties had been reported, including 22 people who died. The MDA did not say how many of those killed or injured were civilians.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was “at war” following a surprise attack from Hamas on Saturday morning.

“Israelis, we are at war – not in an operation, not in a battle – in a war,” Netanyahu said in a video message.

The same thing was confirmed by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. He said Israel “will win this war” against Hamas. This was revealed hours after the group launched rockets and sent troops into Israeli territory on Saturday morning.

“Hamas has made a huge mistake this morning and launched war against the State of Israel. IDF troops fight against enemies in every location. I call on all Israeli citizens to follow security instructions. The State of Israel will win this war,” he said.

In response to Hamas’ surprise attack, the IDF Operation Iron Sword against Hamas followed the surprise attack.

Earlier, Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif said early Saturday that the group launched an operation dubbed “Al-Aqsa Storm” targeting “enemy positions, airports and military positions.”

