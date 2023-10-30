loading…

Hamas releases video of three female hostages. Photo/CBS News

GAZA TRACK – Militant group Palestine Hamas released a video it said showed three female hostages. They are part of more than 230 people Israel says were kidnapped by Hamas and taken to the Gaza Strip during the attack on October 7.

The Palestinian militant group called the women in the 76-second video “Zionist prisoners” but their identities could not be verified.

Sitting on a plastic chair against a white tiled wall, one of the women urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a prisoner exchange for the release of all the captives.

Speaking in Hebrew, he became very agitated and started shouting, almost screaming at the end, while the other two people sitting on either side of him remained silent.

Israeli Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu condemned the video released by Hamas as “vicious psychological propaganda.”

“This is cruel psychological propaganda by Hamas-ISIS,” Netanyahu said in comments released by his office soon after the video was released, likening the Gaza militants to ISIS as quoted by Al Arabiya, Monday (30/10/2023).

He named the three women as Yelena Trupanob, Daniel Aloni and Rimon Kirsht, and vowed to bring back all the abducted and missing people.

The hostages were captured when hundreds of Hamas armed groups stormed across the border into southern Israel and attacked kibbutz communities, towns and military bases. Their ages ranged from a few months to more than 80 years.

Authorities believe they are being held in a network of giant underground tunnels that Hamas built in the besieged region.