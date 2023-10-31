Putin: no justification for bombing civilians in Gaza

There is no justification for the bombing of hundreds of thousands of civilians in Gaza. Vladimir Putin declared it. The Russian president added that the situation in the Middle East is being used by “puppeteers of geopolitics” for selfish purposes. “Those behind the conflict in the Middle East, and other regional crises, will use their destructive consequences to sow hatred. This is the real goal of these geopolitical puppeteers,” he said.

Netanyahu: “Resignation? The only one to resign will be Hamas”

“The only thing I want to see Hamas resign is, we will force them to resign, to give up their goals, it is my responsibility and so they will continue to lead my country. It is something that I believe unites our country, we are here to support the IDF, the Israel Defense Forces, reservists and security forces.” This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu in a press conference in Tel Aviv, answering a question on the possibility of him resigning at a moment’s notice.

Netanyahu: “The ground operation can free the hostages”

“I understand the concerns of the hostages’ families, but the common assessment is that a ground operation can create the possibility of freeing the hostages. The ground operation increases and creates more pressure.” This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu: “No ceasefire, every civilized country should be with us”

“Every civilized country should stand with Israel and demand the release of the hostages by Hamas unconditionally, Israel will not cease fire.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this at a press conference.

Netanyahu: “Soldier liberation shows our commitment to the hostages”

“I congratulate the Shin Bet and the military on this important and exciting achievement. An achievement that expresses our commitment to the release of all abductees.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this on the release of the soldier kidnapped by Hamas on 7 October. “To the Hamas-Isis terrorists I say: you are monsters. We will continue to chase you, we will continue – Netanyahu added – to hunt you”.

Hamas releases videos of three women hostages

Hamas released a video of three women taken hostage in Gaza. The footage, lasting one minute and 16 seconds, was published by Hamas social media accounts.

Israeli hostages against Netanyahu: “We pay for your mistakes”

“You promised to free everyone, instead we pay the political, security, military and state failure for your October 7 disaster. There was no army, there was no one and no one protected us on 7 October, there is no army and we citizens who pay taxes find ourselves prisoners in impossible conditions”. Thus begins the appeal of the three women hostage in the video released by Hamas and addressed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Yesterday there was a press conference and there was supposed to be a ceasefire. But it was not so, we are still here under the bombs“, they add.

Netanyahu: “Video hostages cruel psychological campaign”

“Cruel psychological propaganda” by Hamas. This was denounced by Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, speaking about the video with three women hostages released by the Palestinian organisation.

Crosetto: “A C130 plane brings the first humanitarian aid to Gaza”

An Air Force C130 left to bring the first humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population. The flight, organized in cooperation between the Foreign Ministry, the UN and the Red Crescent, is headed to Egypt from where the aid will be transported to Gaza via the Rafah crossing. “Furthermore, several naval units have been ready for days which will transport further aid, if security conditions allow, to provide humanitarian support to the population affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East”. This was announced by the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto.

Crosetto: “Defense also ready to evacuate civilians from Gaza”

“It is necessary to make a clear distinction between Hamas, which is a dangerous terrorist organization that aims to destroy the State of Israel, and the present and future destiny of the Palestinian people who are suffering, through no fault of their own, very heavy mourning and tragedies “. Minister Guido Crosetto said this, underlining that the Defense “is ready, with all its assets to carry out everything possible to help the civilian population and, as soon as possible, provide basic necessities and goods. As well as evacuating civilians, both foreigners, Israelis and Arabs, who request it for health reasons.”

The first shipment of Italian aid destined for Gaza has landed in Egypt

The first shipment of humanitarian aid destined for Gaza has landed in Egypt. “A great team effort coordinated by the Farnesina”, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani writes in X.

The first shipment of aid destined for… has just landed in Egypt #Gaza. A great team effort coordinated by the Farnesina, with a flight @ItalianAirForce started from the UN base in Brindisi. 16 tons of primary goods intended to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

The ongoing war in the Middle East continues to generate tensions. Israel continues with violent incursions into the Gaza Strip, while Hamas released a video depicting three women held hostage. In this video, the women address the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of being responsible for a political, security, military and state failure, referring to the disaster that occurred on October 7.

Netanyahu, in response, called the video a form of “cruel psychological propaganda” perpetrated by Hamas. Meanwhile, the former president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, announced with satisfaction the arrival of the first shipment of aid destined for Gazalanded in Egypt.

However, UNICEF has highlighted the critical humanitarian situation in Gaza, highlighting the dramatic lack of essential resources, with children in the region forced to drink sea water. Meanwhile, Antonio Tajani announced on the morning of Monday 30 September that there could also be two pregnant women among the Italians held hostage in Gaza, and assured that the situation is constantly monitored. At the same time, news came that Shani Louk, the 22-year-old girl of German-Israeli origin kidnapped by Hamas during a rave, “is no longer alive”.

TAJANI: “TWO PREGNANT WOMEN AMONG ITALIANS IN GAZA”

“There are also two pregnant women” among the 14 Italians in the Gaza Strip, together with their families. This was declared by the deputy prime minister and foreign minister Antonio Tajani speaking on Rtl 102.5. ”We are following the 14 Italians, plus their family members, minute by minutewho are not in the red zone and have all been contacted by our consulate in Jerusalem,” he added.

Crosetto: “The war will be long, Israel will be harsh but it is necessary”

“The Europeans must not delude themselves, the war will unfortunately be long. Israel is doing what it has said for days it wants to do. They will continue.” Thus Defense Minister Guido Crosetto spoke in an interview with the Press. “Of course – he adds – Israel is not Hamas. The reaction, however harsh, is the reaction of a democratic and legal state that wants to attack Hamas terrorists, not the Palestinian population”. “To those who tell me these days that Israel is becoming like Hamas – he adds – I reply: if Hamas had had the war potential of Israel in recent years, Israel would no longer exist and there would no longer be a Jew in Palestine”.

“Up until now we have not yet seen clearly what happened” in Gaza “because access to the Internet was paralyzed. Israel blocked everything with a very strong cyber attack, but I believe that in the next few hours we must expect intense social activity on the part of Hamas. We all know that wars are also fought on social media.” “Anyone who knows Israel, having seen the massacres of defenseless civilians, knew that the reaction would be very harsh. Israel needs to show its strength because its very survival is linked to its ability to deter. They have taken into account the fact that they will pay a very high human and media price.” Regarding the positioning of international actors, Crosetto states: “Putin surprised me, but up to a certain point.” Erdogan’s is “a much more difficult position to understand. I intend to visit Ankara very shortly to understand their position in person.”

Israeli tanks on the outskirts of Gaza

Israeli army ground forces have reached the outskirts of Gaza City after advancing from the east of the Strip towards the interior. The Israeli tanks have reached the Salahedin road, the main artery of the Palestinian enclave which crosses it from north to south.

Hamas hostages: media, ‘German Shani Louk is dead’

“Unfortunately yesterday we received the news that my daughter is no longer alive.” This was told to RTL by the mother of Shani Louk, the 22-year-old German-Israeli kidnapped by Hamas and recognized in a video in which the terrorists transported her helpless and half-naked on a jeep. Bild reports it, which also cites a confirmation from the young woman’s sister. In recent weeks it emerged that Shani was still alive but “seriously injured” in a hospital in Gaza. The family had made several appeals for help to the German government. On October 7, Shani Louk was attending the music rave attacked by Hamas terrorists.

“The Hamas attack on Israel was predicted in 2016”

A secret document from the Israeli Ministry of Defense, drawn up in 2016, indicated Hamas’s intention “to transfer the next conflict (from Gaza, ed.) to Israeli territory, also through the occupation of a settlement (or perhaps several settlements) and with the capture of hostages”: this is revealed today with great clarity by Yediot Ahronot. According to the newspaper, it was the then defense minister Avigdor Lieberman (leader of the radical right party ‘Israel Beitenu’) who delivered the document to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Despite the seriousness of the threat, that warning, according to the newspaper, remained a dead letter and was no longer discussed in depth by either the political or military leaders. The newspaper’s revelation comes in the aftermath of controversy following Netanyahu’s complaint that in recent months he had not received any warning from military intelligence or the Shin Bet (internal security) regarding Hamas’s intention to launch an attack in the territory. Israeli.

Hamas: “8,306 dead in Gaza, 3,457 are minors”

The deaths in the Gaza Strip have risen to 8,306, 3,457 are “children”. The Hamas Ministry of Health reports this. 2,136 women died in Israeli attacks. The injured are over 21,000. There are 25 hospitals affected and now unusable.

