loading…

Hamas fighters carry hostages from Israeli territory to the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. Photo/AP

NEW YORK – The Palestinian militant group Hamas is willing to release the non-combatants they have held captive since October 7 2023.

Hamas’ offer was revealed by Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday (26/10/2023).

“Based on our negotiations, Hamas is ready to release civilian prisoners,” said Amir-Abdollahian at the UN General Assembly, as quoted by The National, a media based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“On the other hand, the world must support the release of 6,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons,” he explained.

Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen reported Hamas was willing to work with Turkey and Qatar to facilitate the transfer of hostages to Iranian custody.

It is unclear whether these releases will be carried out unilaterally or as a reward for imprisoned Palestinians.

Amir-Abdollahian’s announcement came just hours after his deputy, Ali Bagheri, held talks with his Russian counterparts in Moscow.

“The talks focused on the need for a ceasefire in and around the Gaza Strip and the provision of rapid humanitarian assistance to the affected Palestinian population,” said a statement from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu).

“Russia’s special envoy to the Middle East Mikhail Bogdanov and Bagheri agreed to closely coordinate efforts to stabilize the situation in the region,” said the Russian Foreign Ministry.