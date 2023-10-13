loading…

Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaida. Photo/Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

GAZA – Hamas insists its fighters are ready to destroy the Israeli army if they dare to enter Gaza.

The military spokesman of the Izzudin al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida, spoke via audio and video about Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, coinciding with the firing of a large number of rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.

Abu Ubaida explained, “The Battle of Al-Aqsa Storm begins when the Battle of Saif Al-Quds ends in 2021, and we do it for the sake of the prisoners.”

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a surprise attack in which the resistance movement infiltrated 1,000 fighters into Israel to attack settlements while launching more than 5,000 rockets.

The al-Qassam Brigades military spokesperson announced, “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm included launching 3,500 missiles and artillery shells targeting the (Israeli army) Gaza Division alone, which we destroyed through 15 points, and we also struck 10 additional military intervention points during the offensive towards their center.”

Abu Ubaida asserted, “The Qassam Brigade achieved more in this battle than we expected and planned.”

He noted, “The speed of coordination with the resistance axis has increased and evolved in light of the future of the conflict with the enemy before the battle.”

Israel responded by completely blockading Gaza, cutting off water and electricity supplies, and launching massive missile attacks that destroyed entire civilian neighborhoods.

“The emphasis is on damage, and not on accuracy,” said Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari on Tuesday morning (10/10/2023), referring to the shooting and bombing in Gaza without regard for civilians.