Palestinian fighters drive Israeli military vehicles seized by gunmen who infiltrated southern Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

GAZA – Hamas launches total war against Israel. They asked the Palestinian people to take up arms against the Zionist regime.

Muhammad Al-Deif, Hamas military commander, called for a general uprising against Israel in a recorded message on Saturday (7/10/2023).

“If you have a gun, take it out. It’s time to put it to use – get out with the truck, the car, the axe. “Today the best and most honorable history begins,” he said, as reported by CNN.

Deif said the attacks on Israel were a response to attacks on women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque and the siege on Gaza.

And Deif called on Arabs and Muslims to come to “liberate al-Aqsa,” the mosque in Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, Hamas fighters entered Israel from Gaza by land, sea and air using paragliders. This was stated by the spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Lt. Col. Richard Hecht.

Hecht said fighting on the ground occurred at Erez Crossing, Nahal Oz, Magen, Kibbutz Beeri, Rehim Army Base, Ziikim Army Base, and Kfar Azz.

Unfortunately, Hecht refused to answer repeated questions from journalists about whether the IDF had any prior intelligence that the attack would occur. He added that the military would call up thousands of reservists.

Later, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel “will win this war” against Hamas. This was spoken hours after the group launched rockets and sent troops into Israeli territory on Saturday morning.

“Hamas has made a huge mistake this morning and launched war against the State of Israel. IDF troops fight against enemies in every location. I call on all Israeli citizens to follow security instructions. The State of Israel will win this war,” Gallant said.

