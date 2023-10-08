loading…

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh insisted that Israel cannot protect Arab countries. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian Islamic group Hamas, told the Arab countries that Israel could not give them any protection despite the recent restoration of diplomatic relations.

Hamas launched its biggest attack against Israel on Saturday, killing dozens of people and taking hostages in a surprise attack that combined gunmen crossing into Israel with a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

Israel said the Iran-backed group had declared war as its army confirmed fighting with militants in several Israeli cities and military bases near Gaza, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate.

In his televised address, Haniyeh addressed Arab countries that have normalized ties with Israel in recent years.

“We say to all countries, including our Arab brothers, that this entity, which cannot protect itself in the face of resistance, cannot provide you with any protection,” he said, as reported by Reuters.

“All the normalization agreements you signed with those entities cannot resolve this (Palestinian) conflict.”

In 2020, Israel achieved normalization of relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, as well as improving relations with Morocco and Sudan, although talks with the Palestinians have been stalled for years.

Saudi Arabia and Israel are also involved in US-mediated talks to normalize relations, a prospect that has drawn criticism from some Palestinian factions.

Haniyeh also said the Palestinian armed factions intend to expand the ongoing fighting in Gaza to the West Bank and Jerusalem. “The battle moved to the heart of the ‘Zionist entity’,” he said.

