Khaled Meshaal, one of the leaders of Hamas, called the Gaza conflict part of the Global War. Photo/Anadolu

GAZA – A global war is taking place in Gaza led by the US. This was stated by one of the senior Hamas leaders, Khaled Meshaal.

Meshaal spoke via videoconference at the Gaza Forum in Tuyrki organized by some 60 Arab organizations. Meshaal said despite 16 years of blockade and consecutive wars, the people of Gaza have shown extraordinary resilience and resistance.

“As Gaza sees the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque violated, its temporal and spatial division (allocating certain hours of the day and certain areas within the mosque for Jews) and the threat of it being dismantled and replaced with ‘Har Habayit’ (The Temple Mount ), he bears his own responsibility. “Even though they are far away and blockaded, they are not deterred,” added Meshaal, reported by Anadolu.

Meshaal further said that Palestinian armed groups took significant steps towards the reclamation of holy sites and liberation, but the events later turned into Zionist revenge marked by the destruction of schools, mosques, hospitals and homes.

He also pointed out that the US and other Western countries gave the green light to Israel’s attack on Gaza, implementing “scorched earth” tactics with “the aim of destroying the resistance, Hamas and the support received from the population.”

“The war in Gaza started with support for the Al-Aqsa Mosque, then continued with cowardly revenge (Israeli attacks), and has now developed into a global war led not only by the United States but also supported by America,” said Meshaal.

He further highlighted the importance of providing humanitarian aid to Gaza and supporting the resistance alongside the need for daily demonstrations against attacks and amplifying the Palestinian perspective in the media.

The conflict in Gaza, which Israel has bombarded and blockaded since October 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a series of rocket launches and infiltration of Israel by land and sea. and air.

It was said that the attack was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the increasing violence carried out by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Iron Sword against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. At least 4,651 Palestinians, including 1,873 children and 1,023 women, were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

(ahm)