Hamas was apparently surprised when Israel failed to stop the Al-Aqsa Operation Storm attack. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas was surprised by the success of its surprise attacks over the weekend, and how weak Israeli forces were in resisting their attacks.

“We are shocked by this huge collapse,” Ali Barakeh, a member of the Hamas leadership in exile, told the news agency, reported by Insider.

Barakeh added that Hamas militants “plan to gain profits and take prisoners in exchange.” “But we find the Israeli army like a paper tiger,” he said.

On Saturday, Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack by sea, air and land that apparently caught Israeli intelligence off guard, according to military analysts.

David Khalfa, of the North Africa and Middle East Observatory at the Fondation Jean-Jaurès, told France 24 that the attack was a “historic failure” for Israel’s intelligence services.

Bruce Hoffman, senior fellow on counterterrorism and homeland security at the Council on Foreign Relations, told NPR that: “No national intelligence agency is omniscient or flawless, but this is just a colossal failure.”

Israel is considered to have one of the most sophisticated intelligence networks in the Middle East, with key agencies and informants included in military groups. That’s what BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner said.

Israeli government sources told Gardner that a major investigation into Israeli intelligence’s failure to predict the attack is now underway, and one official indicated that the investigation could take years.

Barakeh also told the AP that Hamas, to date, has only deployed a small portion of its troops. He said nearly 2,000 Hamas fighters took part in the fighting, out of 40,000 fighters in Gaza alone.