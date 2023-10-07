loading…

Hamas militias kidnapped a number of Israeli citizens while launching a major attack on al-Aqsa Operation Storm. Photo/Sky News

GAZA – Hamas has launched a massive attack on Israel in al-Aqsa’s Storm Storm Operation which killed more than 200 people on Saturday (7/10/2023).

The Palestinian resistance group also kidnapped many Israeli citizens, including several soldiers.

According to the N12 report, Sunday (8/10/2023), around 50 Israeli citizens were kidnapped by the Hamas group at Beeri Kibbutz near the Gaza border.

Another report from Reshet 13 TV News stated that the Hamas militia was holding Israeli citizens hostage in the town of Ofakim—an Israeli town near the border with Gaza.

One of the videos released by the group shows a captured Israeli woman in blood-stained clothes with her hands tied behind her back.

A man was seen waving a gun in the air while shouting “Allahu Akbar” as the hostage was loaded into the back seat of the Jeep.

The video was uploaded with a geolocation in Gaza.

Another video posted on a Hamas-affiliated Telegram channel also showed the group’s militia arresting and beating Israeli citizens.

Hamas, in their video, showed people being forcibly evacuated from a dormitory complex used by the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

The militia forces said they had taken Israeli hostages without specifying the number.

On Saturday, the Israeli military confirmed that civilians and soldiers were being held hostage by Hamas militia in Gaza. The Zionist military did not specify the number of hostages.

Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida said dozens of Israeli soldiers had been detained in “safe places” and militia tunnels in the Gaza Strip.

Another top official from Hamas, Saleh Arouri, told al-Jazeera that the group was holding a “large number” of Israeli prisoners—enough numbers to allow Israel to release all Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

