US President Joe Biden offered support to Israel after Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – President of the United States (US) Joe Biden offer Israel all appropriate means of support after a deadly attack from a militant group Palestine Hamas . He also warned any party hostile to Israel not to seek profit.

Speaking by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden offered US support, with scenes of violence appearing on American news networks. The two leaders have had a tense relationship but met in New York last month in a show of solidarity.

“I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we are ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the government and people of Israel,” Biden said in a written statement issued after their talks as quoted by Reuters, Sunday (8/10/2023).

In a televised address later, Biden issued a blunt warning.

“Israel has the right to defend itself and its people – period,” he said.

“Let me say this as clearly as possible. This is not the time for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks for profit. The world is watching,” he added.

Biden directed his national security team to stay in touch on the situation with countries in the region including Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and European allies.

A senior US official said US and Israeli officials were coordinating on Israel’s military needs following the attack, and a decision was expected soon.

The official said the US is working with other countries to ensure the crisis does not spread and is contained in Gaza following deadly Hamas attacks on Israel.