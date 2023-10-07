loading…

Cars burn due to a Hamas rocket attack in Ashkelon, Israel, Saturday (7/10/2023). Hamas launched Operation Storm al-Aqsa which killed 100 people in Israel. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Israel and Hamas were involved in a major war after the Palestinian resistance group in Gaza launched a surprise attack on Saturday (7/10/2023) involving air, sea and land operations against the Jewish state.

Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, named its offensive Operation al-Aqsa Storm.

Israel responded by launching Operation Iron Sword, in which dozens of Zionist fighter jets bombarded the Gaza Strip.

Hamas’ al-Aqsa Operation Storm

-Hamas launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm against Israel in the most serious escalation since Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day war in 2021.

-Hamas said it had fired 5,000 rockets, while Israel confirmed that the group’s militia had entered its territory.

-Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the Hamas group attacked from land, sea and air.

-The first round of rockets was fired at 06.30 local time.

-Rockets were fired as far north as Tel Aviv. Hamas also sent its militia to southern Israel.

-The Israeli Emergency Service, Magen David Adom, announced 100 people were killed and more than 900 others were injured as a result of Hamas attacks.