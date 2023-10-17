loading…

Senior Hamas leader Izzat al-Rishq stated that Israel had failed in its military operation in Gaza. Photo/Anadolu

GAZA – Member of the Hamas Political Bureau, Izzat Al-Rishq, said the Israeli occupation army had “failed miserably” in achieving political or military achievements in its aggression against the Gaza Strip.

In his statement to Quds Press, Al-Rishq pointed out that with the Al-Aqsa Flood fighting entering its tenth day, the Israeli occupation inevitably continues to destroy infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, destroy residents’ homes and carry out more horrific massacres of civilians who are not empowered, most of them are women and children.

“While the attempts of the Zionist occupation and its supporters to violently displace our proud people in the Gaza Strip have failed… thanks to (the Palestinians’) legendary steadfastness, and the belief that the road to victory is paved with resistance and steadfastness, the Palestinian Resistance succeeded in expelling settlers from our occupied lands around the Gaza Strip,” said Al-Rishq.

Al-Rishq criticized the West’s “false propaganda and incitement” against Hamas, the Palestinian resistance, and the struggle of the Palestinian people.

He referred to “the pathetic attempts by the Western media to create a gap between the movement and its popular incubators in all arenas at home and abroad.”

Al-Rishq emphasized that “the legendary steadfastness with which our people in Gaza have maintained the Palestinian resistance has thwarted all attempts by the Western media to distort the reality of what is happening.”

