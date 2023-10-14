loading…

Hamas said Israel attacked a convoy evacuating Palestinians from Gaza, dozens of people were killed and injured. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – The Hamas government on Saturday (14/10/2023) said it was an air strike Israel had hit an evacuation convoy leaving Gaza City. According to the Palestinian faction, dozens of people were killed and injured.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have not responded to Hamas’ claims, having previously ordered more than 1 million Palestinians to leave the northern part of Gaza as a ground offensive begins soon.

The UN humanitarian agency, OCHA, said that several of its vehicles evacuating Palestinians in the northern region of Gaza were hit.

OCHA, citing data from health officials in Gaza, said Israeli airstrikes killed more than 40 people and injured 150 others.

“These incidents prompted many people to abandon their evacuation efforts and return to their homes,” the UN agency said, as quoted by RT.

“Meanwhile Israel’s massive bombardment, from air, sea and land, continues almost non-stop.”

Hamas’ media office claimed on Friday that airstrikes hit civilian cars in three separate locations, allegedly killing 70 people.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the Al-Shifa Medical Complex treated dozens of victims injured as a result of attacks by Israeli occupation forces targeting residents who were forced to flee their homes.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have fled south after Israel issued an order late Thursday, initially giving Gazans 24 hours to evacuate the north to save their lives ahead of an expected ground offensive.