A number of foreign nationals also became hostages held by Hamas. Photo/hrw.org

GAZA TRACK – Islamic groups Palestine , Hamas took at least 200 hostages and killed around 1,400 people in a dawn attack from the Gaza Strip on a number of areas and military bases in southern Israel on October 7.

Israel responded to this action by attacking Gaza by air, killing thousands of people, and said it would act to free the hostages and destroy Hamas.

Israel has massed tanks and troops near the enclave’s perimeter and asked Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza ahead of a possible ground invasion. Hamas suggested that the hostages could be exchanged for some 6,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

In 2011, Israel was criticized by some of its citizens for exchanging 1,027 Palestinian prisoners to win the release of one Zionist soldier.

Israel has said that its blockade of the enclave will not end without freedom for the hostages.

The Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza is expected to open soon for limited aid deliveries.

HOW MANY HOSTAGES DO HAMAS HELD?

An estimated 200 people, including 30 teenagers and young children and 20 people aged over 60, are being held hostage in Gaza, Israeli media Kan said on Thursday, citing military sources cited by Reuters, Saturday (21/10/2023).

Hamas said it was holding 200 people hostage and another 50 were being held by other armed groups in the enclave. It said more than 20 hostages were killed as a result of Israeli airstrikes, but the group has not provided further details.

WHERE ARE THE HOSTAGES HELD?

Israel says the hostages were taken to Gaza but their whereabouts in the enclave are unknown, making their rescue more complicated. Officials say many people may be held in tunnels beneath Gaza that Israeli forces call the “Gaza Metro.”

Hamas on Monday released a video of Mia Schem, a 21-year-old French-Israeli woman who was arrested at a dance party. In the video, he is seen being treated for an injury to his arm by an unidentified medical worker.

WHAT COUNTRY THE HOSTAGES COME FROM

The hostages include people from dozens of countries, and many are Israeli citizens.

“Twenty or more Americans are missing,” US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday, adding that he could not say how many of them were being held hostage.

Republican Senator Jim Risch told reporters on Tuesday that 10 of the hostages were Americans.