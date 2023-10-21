loading…

Hamas freed US hostages, mother and daughter Judith Natalie Rananan, who were kidnapped during its attack on southern Israel on October 7. Photo/REUTERS/

JERUSALEM – Islamic groups Hamas freed the two original hostages United States of America (USA), mother and daughter Judith Natalie Rananan, who were kidnapped during an attack on southern Israel on October 7. This was announced by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday local time.

“The two women, who were kidnapped in the Nahal Oz kibbutz, near the Gaza border, were on their way to a military base in central Israel,” read a statement issued by Netanyahu’s office as reported by Reuters, Saturday (21/10/2023).

Media reports in the US said the two were from Evanston, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. Meanwhile, Kan television station in Israel reported that the two women had dual Israeli-American citizenship.

They were the first hostages to be freed since the Hamas group attacked Israel nearly two weeks ago killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 200 hostages.

A spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, Abu Ubaida, said the hostages were released in response to Qatar’s mediation efforts.

“For humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by (US President Joe) Biden and his fascist government are false and baseless,” said Abu Ubaidah.

A source briefed on negotiations for the release of hostages held by Hamas said the release of the two Americans was a first step and discussions were ongoing for further releases.

“A team from the US Embassy in Israel will soon meet the two freed Americans,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

He said there were still 10 Americans who had not been found after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.