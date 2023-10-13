loading…

Hamas’ armed wing, the Izzudin al-Qassam Brigades destroys an Israeli troop tank on the Gaza border, on October 7, 2023. Photo/Hani Alshaer/Anadolu Agency

GAZA – Palestinian Hamas fighters freed an Israeli woman and two children after capturing them in a military operation on Saturday (7/10/2023) in Israeli-controlled territory.

In a video broadcast by Al Jazeera on Wednesday (11/10/2023), a woman in a blue and pink jacket is seen walking towards one of the children, hugging them as the fighters walk away after dropping them off near the fence separating Gaza from Israel.

It was not explained when the incident occurred, but some media speculated that he was released on Saturday, the same day that Operation Al-Aqsa Storm was launched.

According to the AFP news agency, a statement from the Qassam Brigades confirmed the woman was an Israeli citizen and said, “An Israeli settler and her two children were released after they were detained during clashes.”

However, the Israeli military and most of the media in the country considered the video to be a fabrication or dramatization.

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli military spokesperson for Arabic language media stated in X, “Hamas is trying to distort the truth through the charade of publishing propaganda videos through its media mouthpieces.”

Adraee added, “The truth is clear and obvious, and the characteristics will become clearer in the coming days. Hamas is worse than ISIS (Daesh), and we will continue to attack it harshly without stopping.”

It is not yet known how many Israeli citizens were arrested by Palestinian resistance groups.

Hamas is thought to intend to use the hostages as bargaining chips and use them to secure the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

