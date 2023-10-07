loading…

Hamas fighters took Israeli soldiers hostage in a very sudden attack. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas said they captured Israeli soldiers near the Gaza border during a surprise attack on Saturday morning (7/10/2023). The number of Israeli soldiers captured is not yet known for certain.

In a video published by the Hamas group, at least three men in civilian clothes are seen being held at gunpoint. Hamas said the men were Israeli soldiers. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they had no comment and CNN could not verify Hamas’ claims.

Later, Israeli television channel Reshet 13 reported that Palestinian fighters detained Israeli citizens in the southern town of Ofakim.

The BBC reported that unverified videos on social media showed Palestinians taking civilians captive and moving them on motorbikes to Gaza.

Israeli authorities said they would not comment on this and the BBC has so far been unable to verify the report.

However, a Hamas spokesperson told Al Jazeera that “they are not hostages – they are prisoners of war”.

CNN reported that videos of violence early Saturday morning across Israel began circulating online, giving the world a glimpse of the chaos unfolding on the ground.

A geolocated clip by CNN shows militants shooting civilians in the southern Israeli city of Sderot.

A video published by Reuters showed Palestinian gunmen dragging what appeared to be Israeli soldiers out of a tank. It is not known what condition the soldier is in, but the tank appears to be parked at the fence separating Gaza from Israel.