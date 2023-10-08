loading…

Hamas fighters are still involved in firefights in Israeli territory. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel is still focused on facing Hamas fighters who have successfully infiltrated cities in the Zionist state. They spread threats to the Israeli people and paralyze targets, especially the army.

Hamas’ armed branch, the Qassam Brigades, said its fighters were still involved in “fierce clashes” in several cities in Israel. The Qassam Brigades fighters spread to Ofakim, Sderot, Yad Mordechai, Kfar Azza, Be’eri and Kissufim.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were still struggling to clear Hamas fighters in the country on Sunday morning.

“Perhaps as many as 1,000 Hamas fighters were involved in Saturday’s surprise attack,” Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an IDF spokesman, told CNN.

On Sunday morning at 04.15 local time, Conricus said: “We are still fighting, clearing the last homes and locations as well as communities and bases.”

“Hopefully, at dawn we can declare that we have finally restored sovereignty and order in Israel. However, this has not been achieved. And that will be our number one priority,” Conricus said.

“Then we will lock the borders and make sure no other terrorists enter,” he added. “And then we will start to focus on attacking Hamas like we have never done before.”

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported from southern Israel, about 10 km from the Gaza fence, that fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas was still ongoing in several communities in the region.

“The Israeli army said that military operations are ongoing in this region and there are concerns that there may still be Israeli citizens in this region who are being held captive or hiding somewhere,” Al Jazeera reported.

