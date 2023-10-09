On Saturday morning, the radical Palestinian group Hamas, considered terrorist by the United States and the European Union, attacked Israel by land, sea and air, in an operation unprecedented in the country’s history. It fired thousands of rockets at Israeli cities: the vast majority were intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome missile system, but served as cover for the ground operation. Hamas attempted to arrive on the Israeli Zikim Beach with some boats and motorboats, but the militiamen were repelled by the Israeli army. And he used powered paragliders, but it is unclear whether the technique was effective and brought any results.

The part of the attack that was most effective for Hamas, in which so far at least 700 Israeli civilians and soldiers have been killed in total (an exceptional number), was the one by land, with which hundreds of militiamen entered the cities and towns kibbutz on the border with the Gaza Strip, taking the Israeli army completely by surprise.

The operation began on Saturday morning at dawn with the crossing of the barrier that divides Israel and the Gaza Strip: in some parts it is a concrete structure, in others a barbed wire barrier, but the entire border is considered one of the most militarized in the world (this is why we talk about the “failure” of the Israeli intelligence and army). There are six official crossings into Israel: Hamas attacked three of them, and breached the barriers in at least three other places. It was a complex and coordinated operation, in all likelihood prepared for some time, and which allowed the start of the land operation.

Hamas attacked the barrier with commercial drones armed with explosives, which hit some of the surveillance towers along the border. Israel’s security system includes, in addition to continuous patrols, cameras, motion detectors and small remotely controlled guns. Some of this equipment was knocked out of action by targeted attacks. Some of the attack procedures are visible in this video edited by the newspaper The Times of Israel starting from Hamas propaganda videos.

A compilation of Hamas clips shows how the terror group invaded southern Israel yesterday. First they bombed Israeli observation towers and weapons systems on the border, then fired hundreds of rockets as terrorists on paragliders flew over the border. Moments later, Hamas… pic.twitter.com/D4iIoCV51q — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 8, 2023

Immediately afterwards the militiamen attacked pre-established points: at Kerem Shalom, the southernmost of the crossings, an explosive charge opened a breach in the fortifications. The militiamen killed at least two Israeli soldiers and then at least five motorbikes with two armed militiamen on board crossed the border through an opening in the barbed wire fortifications (it is not yet clear how many Hamas militiamen participated in the attack in total, but we are talking about a few hundred).

Meanwhile, about 50 kilometers further north, in Erez, another explosive charge directed towards a masonry structure triggered the assault by about ten militiamen with bulletproof vests and automatic weapons, who opened a new entry point encountering limited resistance from Israeli soldiers, perhaps also in reduced numbers due to the Jewish calendar holiday.

The same procedure was repeated in Sufa, in the southern part of the border, while the Be’eri breach, where militiamen then attacked a rave party and carried out a massacre, occurred after the destruction of a tank. In other less controlled areas of the border, the barriers were destroyed using a bulldozer, allowing many Hamas militiamen to enter: some of them do not even appear armed in the videos.

At 7.40am, about an hour after the attack began, the Israeli army officially confirmed that Hamas fighters had crossed the border and invited the population to stay at home or in shelters.

Having entered Israeli territory, the militiamen attacked 27 different “objectives”, including two military bases, some kibbutzim (small egalitarian Jewish communities, born as farming communities), the Be’eri music festival, and many Israeli cities and settlements . The militiamen moved by car, pickup, motorbike or on foot, and mostly shot anyone they found in their way, without distinction between soldiers and civilians, including women, children and the elderly. They reached the city of Okafim, 25 kilometers from Gaza, and Ashkelon, north of the Erez border point, but they mainly hit the closest places, such as Sderot.

From Sderot, a city of 30 thousand inhabitants just three kilometers from the border, came the first news, the first videos and the first photos of the enormous violence carried out by the militiamen, who, in addition to shooting in the streets, went house to house, killing and kidnapping families whole. Photos and videos have been circulating since Saturday showing unarmed civilians killed in their homes, and others kidnapped and taken away by Hamas militants, sometimes with makeshift vehicles.

The Israeli army arrived in Sderot only a couple of hours after the attacks. The battle with the militiamen is not over yet, despite the Israeli government saying it has regained control of the border towns attacked by Hamas.

At the same time as the attack on Israeli cities, the militants attacked and took control of at least three Israeli military bases. There were violent clashes in Re’im, where the command of the army division in charge of Gaza is based, in Zikim (near the northern border) and in Nahal Oz.

In Nahal Oz several militiamen supported by drones capable of dropping bombs attacked the base, killed an unspecified number of soldiers and took some hostages, including some female soldiers. The base is located no more than a kilometer from where one of the breaches in the border barrier had been opened. During the assault the militiamen destroyed military vehicles, while in other cases they took possession of them, then taking them to the Gaza Strip. The images from Re’im show many cars and military vehicles destroyed near the barracks, but it has not yet been possible to confirm a certain number of deaths.

According to Israeli media, at least 260 boys and girls were killed during the Supernova music festival in the Negev desert, near Re’im.

Here the first militiamen arrived at 6:30, therefore in the very early stages of the attack, when many of the almost 5,000 present at the rave were still dancing. For the next three hours, Hamas men chased people on jeeps, motorbikes and pickups who were trying to escape or hide, killing them or kidnapping them and taking them to the Strip, displaying them as “trophies”. According to some testimonies collected from those present, many of the militiamen were 16-17 year olds and rapes of Israeli girls also occurred at the site of the massacre.

Episodes of violence, executions and kidnappings also occurred in various kibbutzim, self-managed, mostly isolated structures, where the Israeli army’s response arrived very late.

The clashes between the militiamen on Israeli territory and the army continued throughout Saturday and Sunday and in some cases were still ongoing on Monday. The Israeli security forces have not yet regained total control of some of the cities and kibbutzim attacked and new incursions by Hamas militiamen have been reported, albeit to a lesser extent.

– Read also: The live blog on the attacks