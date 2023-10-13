loading…

Hamas claims not to act cruelly against civilians. They accused Israel of acting cruelly. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas categorically denies its involvement in the killing and beheading of Israeli babies. Hamas claims the accusations were “used unethically and unprofessionally by western media.”

“We categorically deny the accusations because we reject the bias of this media, and we call on the media to adhere to the journalistic code of ethics,” Basim Naim, an official at Hamas’ information office, said in a video statement, reported by CNN.

The Hamas official called Hamas’s large-scale surprise attack on Israel on Saturday a “defensive operation” and an “internal Palestinian operation.” “The operation only targeted Israeli military bases and compounds,” Naim claimed.

“There are clear instructions from the top commander of the Al Qassam Brigades to avoid targeting civilians or killing them,” the Hamas official said.

CNN previously reported that days after Hamas launched a surprise large-scale attack on Israel, horrific details were still emerging.

In Kfar Aza, a kibbutz in southern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told CNN that Hamas fighters carried out a “massacre” in which women, children, toddlers and the elderly were “brutally massacred in accordance with ISIS actions.”

Tal Heinrich, a spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said that babies and toddlers were found with their “heads cut off” in Kfar Aza in southern Israel after a Hamas attack on the kibbutz at the weekend.

Netanyahu’s office released “horrifying photos” of two babies whose bodies were burned beyond recognition and whose bodies were covered in blood.

Hamas fighters took as many as 150 people hostage in various locations in Gaza after their attacks in southern Israel on Saturday.