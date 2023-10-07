loading…

Hamas declares all-out war against Israel. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group in Gaza, declared all-out war against Israel.

Hamas Deputy Chairman Saleh al-Arouri made the statement to Al Jazeera hours after the group launched a massive attack on Israel dubbed “Operation al-Aqsa Storm”.

The attack began with the firing of thousands of rockets into Israeli territory which the Iron Dome missile defense system failed to intercept. The Times of Israel on Sunday (8/10/2023) reported that more than 200 people were killed in a surprise Hamas attack on Israeli territory.

Shortly after thousands of rockets were fired, hundreds of Hamas militiamen entered cities in southern Israel. They opened fire and kidnapped soldiers and civilians.

“All scenarios are now possible and we are ready to face (Israel’s) ground invasion,” al-Arouri said.

Al-Arouri added that Israel had planned to launch attacks on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

“This is not a (hit and run) operation; we started an all-out battle. We expect fighting to continue and the battlefield to expand. “We have one main target: our freedom and the freedom of our holy places,” he said.

Arouri said that Palestinians have the right to freedom, resist Israeli occupation and protect their holy sites.

“We will continue to fight until we are rewarded with victory, freedom and independence,” he said.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was at war and he was confident his country would win.

“Our enemies will suffer consequences they have never known,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.

The Israeli military responded to the Hamas attack by launching Operation Iron Sword, in which dozens of Zionist fighter jets bombarded Gaza. More than 250 people were reported killed and thousands more injured.

(but)