Traces of a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel are seen from Sderot, southern Israel, on October 8, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

GAZA – Hamas fighters continue to intensify attacks on Israeli territory which is increasingly overwhelmed. This shows that Operation Al-Aqsa Storm will indeed last for a long period of time.

CNN reported that Hamas said that 100 rockets had been fired at the southern Israeli city of Sderot on Sunday.

Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom said its team was currently in the Sderot area to provide treatment to one person who was in serious condition after the rocket attack.

Meanwhile, reporting from southern Israel, about 10 km (6.2 miles) from the Israel-Gaza fence, Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds said that the Israeli military had not succeeded in driving out Hamas fighters from several towns and villages in southern Israel.

“We also heard that Hamas fighters have been resupplied and re-equipped and occupied a new site – Kibutz Magen – in southern Israel, which was previously untouched,” Reynolds said.

He added that reports of 600 people killed so far in Israel “will deeply frighten” Israelis. “This will also be a reason for revenge against Gaza,” he added.

Additionally, as fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters continues, al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida has released a new statement calling on people “to join this fight.”

Meanwhile, Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas spokesman, told Al Jazeera that Israeli settlers were part of the occupation and legitimate targets.

His comments came after human rights groups such as Amnesty International warned that “civilians on both sides” were bearing the brunt of an “unprecedented escalation.”

When asked by Al Jazeera about the issue, Hamdan said: “You have to differentiate between settlers and civilians. Settlers attack Palestinians… We hope Amnesty has the international humility to send us more sophisticated weapons to attack soldiers instead.”

When asked whether civilians in southern Israel were also considered settlers, Hamdan said: “Everyone knows there are settlements there.”

“We did not deliberately target civilians. We have stated that settlers are part of the occupation and part of Israel’s armed forces. They are not civilians,” he added.

