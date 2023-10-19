loading…

Hamas calls for demonstrations in support of Palestine worldwide. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas has called for general demonstrations worldwide. In particular, they want Muslims in various parts of the world to provide support for the Palestinian cause after Friday prayers

“We call on the Palestinian people, the Arab and Islamic people, and the free people of the world to unite for the return and reject displacement tomorrow, Friday,” said Hamas in a statement, reported by Al Jazeera.

In addition, Hamas also called for Sunday to be a “global day of solidarity for the children of Gaza”.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces detained prominent Hamas spokesman Sheikh Hassan Yousef at his home in the West Bank. This was expressed by the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, a non-governmental organization that says it is dedicated to addressing the concerns of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

“Occupation forces arrested Hamas leader Sheikh Hassan Yousef from his home in Beitunia, as part of a massive arrest campaign in the occupied West Bank,” the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said in a statement.

Who is Sheikh Hassan Yousef? He is a prominent Palestinian political figure, serving as the official spokesman for Hamas in the West Bank and holding a seat in the Palestinian Legislative Council.

He acted as a spokesman during the first intifada and was a regular guest in the international media in 1993. He has been arrested by Israeli forces on several occasions and has spent a total of 24 years in Israeli prisons on various charges of sedition, entering Jerusalem without permission. and for being a member of Hamas.

On Wednesday, Yousef participated in protests in the West Bank, expressing his deep admiration for the Palestinian people, and urging unity among all Palestinian factions, according to a video obtained by CNN.

It is unclear what the reasons for his detention are and whether those reasons are related to his statements during the protests.