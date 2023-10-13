loading…

Hamas fighters call for mass resistance at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas fighters who rule in Gaza asked Palestinians to rise up on Friday (13/10/2023) in protest against Israeli bombing. Hamas urged Palestinians to demonstrate to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem and pushed for clashes with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

Israel has pounded Gaza with airstrikes and artillery fire in retaliation for Hamas’ rampage in Israel this week that has killed at least 1,300 people. More than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed.

The violence in Gaza has reignited tensions in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, where Israeli forces have killed at least 34 Palestinians in clashes since a Hamas attack on Saturday.

In a statement calling for “general mobilization,” Hamas urged Palestinians to protest at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound – one of the most volatile holy sites in the Middle East – and remain there throughout Friday, when Muslims held large Friday prayers. .

The Al-Aqsa Mosque complex is the third holiest part of Islam after Mecca and Medina and the holiest for Jews, who call it the Temple Mount. Clashes at the complex helped trigger the 11-day Israel-Gaza war in May 2021.

Hamas urged Palestinians in the West Bank to “demonstrate, mobilize and clash” with Israeli troops and settlers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has not commented on plans for demonstrations that could trigger mass demonstrations.

(ahm)