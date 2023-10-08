loading…

A man runs through the streets in Ashkelon, Israel after rockets launched from the Gaza Strip hit the city on October 7. Photo/REUTERS/Amir Cohen

TEL AVIV – Member of the resistance group Palestine , Hamas rampaging through the cities Israel , killed at least 250 people and took a number of people hostage. Titled attack Operation Al-Aqsa Storm This is Israel’s deadliest day since the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.

More than 230 Gazans were also killed as Israel responded with one of its most devastating days of counteroffensive.

“We will carry out massive retaliation or this dark day,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Hamas is waging a cruel and cruel war. “We will win this war but the consequences will be too much to bear,” he added.

“Hamas wants to kill us all. This is an enemy that kills mothers and children in their homes, in their beds. An enemy that kidnaps parents, children and teenage girls,” he said as quoted by Reuters, Sunday (8 /10/2023).

Meanwhile, Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh said the attack that started in Gaza will spread to the West Bank and Jerusalem.

“This is a morning of defeat and humiliation for our enemy, his soldiers and his settlers,” he said in his speech.

“What happened shows the greatness of our preparations. “What happened today shows the weakness of the enemy,” he added.

The bodies of Israeli civilians are strewn in the streets of Sderot, southern Israel, near Gaza, surrounded by broken glass. The bodies of a woman and a man lay in the front seat of the car.