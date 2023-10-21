loading…

US President Joe Biden said Hamas attacked Israel to stop the normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – Hamas motivated to attack Israel partly out of a desire to stop the country normalizing relations with Arab Saudi . This was stated by the President United States of America (AS) Joe Biden.

“One of the reasons Hamas attacked Israel… they knew that I would sit down with the Saudis,” Biden said at a fundraising event as quoted by Reuters, Saturday (21/10/2023).

The US President indicated that he thought Hamas militants launched the deadly attack on October 7 because, Saudi Arabia wanted to recognize Israel and was close to being able to do so formally.

Jerusalem and Riyadh are moving closer to normalization, and Biden is seeking to help bring the two countries together, announcing plans to partner on shipping corridors in September at the G20 summit in India.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last September.

“I think under your leadership, Mr. President, we can forge a historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia,” Netanyahu told Biden at the time.

Saudi Arabia itself insists on providing protection and expanding rights for Palestinian interests as part of a broader agreement with Israel.

An agreement would be a diplomatic feat that would allow wider recognition of Israel by Arab and other Muslim-majority countries that have largely opposed Israel since its founding 75 years ago in Palestinian territory.