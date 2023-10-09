Suara.com – The Hamas group’s attack on the Gaza-Israel border area shocked the eyes of the world. However, a number of Pro-Palestinian citizens of the United States and Australia celebrated the attack and gathered together.

Quoting from ABC.net.au, a number of ProPalestinian residents gathered in South West Sydney on Sunday (8/10/2023).

The crowd shouted chants of ‘occupation is a crime’ and ‘Palestine will be free’.

They also carried posters that read ‘Stop persecuting Muslims’ and ‘Defend the oppressed’.

One of the participants in the action, Sheikh Ibrahim Dadoun, revealed that the attack was a resistance to Israel’s treatment so far.

He felt happy hearing this.

“I’m smiling and I’m happy,” he said.

In addition, he called the attack a day of courage, pride, victory. He admitted that he had been waiting for this moment all this time.

“I am happy, this is the day of courage, this is the day of pride, this is the day of victory, this is the day we are waiting for,” he said.

According to him, this was the first time during the seven years of occupation and 15 years of blockade that Hamas militant forces were able to attack an Israeli defense base. That then made him happy.

“Seventy-five years of occupation. Fifteen years of blockade. What happened yesterday was the first time our brothers and sisters broke through the largest prison in the world,” he said.

