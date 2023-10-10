loading…

Hamas’ sudden attack on Israel was the worst security situation in the Zionist country since the Yom Kippur war in 1973. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – A massive attack launched Hamas the Israel which sparked bloody clashes between militant groups and Israeli troops is the worst security situation the Zionist country has ever faced since the Yom Kippur war in 1973. This was revealed by an Israeli affairs expert to Al Arabiya.

The escalation of tensions in Israel began on Saturday when Hamas launched an unexpected and unprecedented surprise attack. Supported by a barrage of rockets, Hamas militants broke through the blockade of the Gaza Strip into neighboring Israeli cities. This sudden attack resulted in heavy casualties and abductions – more than 1,600 people were killed and thousands were injured.

In response, Israel launched airstrikes against targets in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war with Hamas. He also vowed to have an unparalleled impact on the militant group.

The brutal attacks carried out by Hamas were unprecedented and differed from previous attacks in Gaza, also in terms of the number of casualties and prisoners.

“This is the worst security situation Israel has faced since the Yom Kippur War in 1973, and the highest number of casualties in one day,” said senior researcher for Israel Affairs at the Middle East Institute, Nimrod Goren, as quoted by Al Arabiya, Tuesday (10/10/ 2023).

The unprecedented attack raises questions about why Israel’s sophisticated border security has failed to stop Hamas militants.

“There is anger and confusion in Israel about the attack – how it was not foreseen, and how it was not stopped sooner,” Goren said

“There is also anger towards Netanyahu’s government, which failed to protect its citizens and did not focus throughout the year on advancing Israel’s true national interests. But right now, the focus is on minimizing damage, helping those in need, finding ways to release the captives, and providing assistance,” he added.

On Sunday, the Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for attacks on Israeli sites in Shebaa Farms – considered by Lebanon to be territory occupied by Israel – using missiles and artillery.