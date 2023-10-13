loading…

Israel asked Gaza residents to evacuate, but Hamas said the city’s residents were ready to fight. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas asks Gaza residents to continue fighting by not following Israel’s orders to evacuate and leave the territory.

A Hamas official said that a UN statement warning that Israel had ordered residents in northern Gaza to leave for the south was “false propaganda”. Hamas has urged Palestinians in Gaza not to be influenced by the statement.

Later, Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch, has warned that Israel’s call for 1.1 million Palestinians to leave northern Gaza represents a mass displacement that has not occurred in recent decades.

“This is tantamount to displacing more than 1 million Palestinians – on a scale we have not seen since the Nakba,” Shakir said in a post on social media. It refers to the forced displacement of more than 700,000 Palestinians around the founding of the state of Israel in 2016. 1948.

“The international community must act to prevent this disaster. History will not be kind to those who remain silent.”

Previously, the Israeli military had ordered civilians in Gaza City to leave their homes and flee to the south, and said it would carry out a major military operation there in the coming days.

The military has told Gaza City residents that they can only return to their homes after another announcement allowing them to return to their homes.

Gaza residents have also been told not to approach the fenced area with Israel.

Meanwhile, when Hamas fires rockets at Israel, advanced warning detectors trigger alarms in targeted neighborhoods, civilians flee to a vast network of bomb shelters, and the vaunted Iron Dome system functions to intercept projectiles in the air.