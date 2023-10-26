loading…

Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip have become victims of Israeli air strikes. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Armed wings Hamas on Thursday local time said that nearly 50 hostages Israel who was detained in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attack has been killed in a Zionist bomb attack in the Palestinian territory.

“The (Ezzedine) al-Qassam Brigades estimates that the number of Zionist prisoners killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Zionist attacks and massacres has reached almost 50 people,” the group said in a statement issued on its Telegram channel as quoted by Arab News from AFP, Friday (27 /10/2023).

AFP has not been able to verify the claim. Israel launched massive air and artillery bombardments on the Gaza Strip after Hamas carried out brutal attacks in southern Israel.

Previously, the Israeli army said 224 people were kidnapped by Hamas militants in attacks that killed 1,400 people, most of them civilians, in attacks last October 7.

“We have informed the families of 224 hostages. “This number changes based on the intelligence information we obtain,” Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.

“It will continue to change. “Efforts to repatriate the hostages are a top priority,” he stressed.

According to Israeli government figures that AFP could not confirm, at least half of the hostages had foreign passports.

On Thursday in Tel Aviv, an organization representing the families of the hostages warned that they had reached the “end of patience” and demanded an immediate meeting with top government officials.