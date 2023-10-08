The news of the attacks between the radical Palestinian group Hamas and Israel which began on Saturday morning with missile launches and territorial incursions starting from the Gaza Strip is on the front pages of many international newspapers. As the Brazilian O Globo recalls, it was the worst attack suffered by Israel in recent decades, and as the Saudi Arabian News reports, it occurred on the fiftieth anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, which began on 6 October 1973, when the Syrian armies and Egypt attacked Israel by surprise, on the day of the most solemn Jewish holiday. Some newspapers cite the provisional numbers of people killed and those taken hostage, while others run headlines with the word “war”, the same one used by Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu in a speech to the nation. Both El País and El Mundo put two photographs on their front pages showing killed Israeli civilians.

