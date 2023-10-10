loading…

The Indonesian government encouraged an end to the escalation of violence in its official statement regarding the war between Israel and Hamas. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The Indonesian government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu), on Tuesday (10/10/2023) conveyed its official stance in responding to the major war between Hamas and Israel.

The war began after Hamas launched Operation Storm al-Aqsa against Israel last Saturday, which has so far killed more than 800 people. Thousands of other people were injured and more than 100 people were kidnapped.

In response, Israel declared war under the name Operation Iron Sword.

The Zionist military launched air strikes and artillery fire on Gaza which has killed 687 people. Another 3,726 Palestinians were injured.

Apart from that, Israel has now completely surrounded Gaza, meaning that the Palestinian enclave will no longer receive supplies of electricity, food, gas or even other fuel.

The following is the official position of the Indonesian Government as conveyed by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lalu Muhamad Iqbal:

1. The Indonesian Government’s current focus is on the humanitarian situation, in particular how to encourage efforts to stop the escalation of violence and avoid causing more civilian casualties.

2. The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs continues to communicate with a number of countries and international organizations in order to try to stop violence. On October 9, the Indonesian Foreign Minister also discussed this with the Brazilian Foreign Minister who is currently President of the UN Security Council.

3. Regarding the condition of Indonesian citizens (WNI), the Indonesian Government has prepared a contingency plan for the evacuation of Indonesian citizens with several situation scenarios. Currently the Government, through the Indonesian Embassy in Amman, the Indonesian Embassy in Beirut and the Indonesian Embassy in Cairo is coordinating with various parties to evacuate Indonesian citizens who are in the Palestinian territory, especially 10 Indonesian citizens who are in the Gaza Strip.

