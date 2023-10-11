The conflict between Israel and Palestine usually attracts intense global attention and politically minded hackers exploit the fighting either to support their favored party or simply to attract attention.

“Both old and new hacker groups report dozens of casualties daily,” cyber intelligence firm Recorded Future said.

Examples of serious or long-term damage remain few, but the activity shows how a subset of supporters are using digital tools to bring the war online.

A group of Hamas-supporting hackers known as “Anon Ghost” claimed on its social media channel that it had disabled an Israeli emergency warning app, among other incidents.

Another group called Anonymous Sudan said on Telegram that it was targeting Israel’s critical infrastructure, although it provided little evidence for its claims.

Security analysts said that distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks disrupted the work of more than 100 websites in Israel.

“The attackers were able to take us offline for long periods over the past few days,” Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Avi Mayer said in an email. “This is a blatant attack on press freedom.”