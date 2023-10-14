loading…

Rockets from Gaza attack Israel. Hamas is suspected of using Western-supplied Ukrainian weapons when attacking Israel. Photo/REUTERS

BISHKEK – Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group in Gaza, allegedly used Western-supplied Ukrainian weapons when launching Operation Storm al-Aqsa against Israel last week. Russian President Vladimir Putin cited corrupt practices in Kyiv as the cause.

Putin said that some of the weapons the West sent to Ukraine ending up in the hands of Hamas militants may have had more to do with corruption than deliberate shipments.

“I doubt there was a weapons shipment from Ukraine, but I am sure there was a weapons leak from Ukraine,” he said at a press conference in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on Friday as reported by RT, Saturday (14/10/2023).

“We know the level of corruption in Ukraine is very high. “The black market appears when there are many people who want to buy, and in Ukraine there are also many who want to sell,” he explained.

According to him, the Ukrainians are definitely selling weapons on the international market through countries in Africa and the Middle East.

“Wow, they even sell (weapons) to Russia, and if they can sell them to Russia, nothing would surprise me anymore,” added Russia’s number one person.

Allegations about Hamas using weapons supplied by the United States and its allies to Ukraine were first revealed by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who claimed that the equipment was being actively used in Israel.

Kyiv military intelligence responded by accusing Russia of sending Western weapons captured in Ukraine to Hamas in a “false flag” operation designed to make Kyiv look bad in the eyes of its supporters.

Israel did not confirm or deny Medvedev’s claims that Ukrainian weapons fell into Hamas hands, but rejected Ukraine’s insinuations about Russian involvement in Hamas attacks as “complete nonsense”.

In al-Aqsa’s Operation Storm, last Saturday, the Hamas militia fired thousands of rockets at Israel in a matter of minutes, followed by ground attacks on settlements, villages and southern Israeli cities.

Israeli authorities said more than 1,300 people were killed in the surprise attack. Tel Aviv responded by declaring war against Gaza.

Speaking about the escalating conflict, Putin noted that Israel was facing unprecedented attacks but the response had been “quite brutal”.

He also offered Russian mediation, noting that Moscow has excellent relations with Israel, as well as traditional ties with the Palestinians. “So that no one suspects that we want to play some kind of game,” he said.

(but)