The armed wing of Hamas, the Izzudin al-Qassam Brigade destroyed an Israeli army tank in Gaza City, Gaza on October 7, 2023. Photo/Hani Alshaer/Anadolu Agency

GAZA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, said “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm” was proceeding as planned to hold Israel accountable for its aggression.

“Al-Aqsa’s Operation Storm is proceeding according to plan,” said the group’s spokesman Abu Ubaida, according to the Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa satellite channel.

He stated, “Through this attack the Palestinian resistance holds Israel accountable for its aggression against the Al-Aqsa Holy Mosque and Palestinian prisoners.”

“This is a historic opportunity to bring the occupation to its knees,” the spokesman stressed, calling on Palestinians in the West Bank and in Israel to “engage in the fight.”

Al-Qassam Brigades announced the start of “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm” with rockets targeting enemy locations, airports and military installations.

Israel has expressed “readiness” for war after Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip fired a barrage of rockets Saturday morning towards Israel, according to an Israel Broadcasting Authority report.

Rocket attacks were fired from various locations in the Gaza region.

Israel is deploying its troops to deal with the infiltration of Palestinian militant groups from Gaza, according to Israeli Army Radio.

Dozens of Israeli warplanes attacked 21 Hamas locations in Gaza, the Israeli army claimed in a statement.

The Palestinian Al-Quds Brigade admitted to capturing a number of Israeli soldiers in Gaza.

