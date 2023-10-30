loading…

Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades were involved in fierce fighting with the Israeli army in Gaza after the Zionist military launched a ground invasion. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, said it had been involved in heavy fighting with soldiers Israel in Gaza, Palestine.

This happened after the Israeli military announced the start of a land invasion on Saturday last week.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was facing a “long and difficult war”.

“The fighters were involved in heavy fighting with the (Israeli) occupation forces attacking northwest Gaza,” the al-Qassam Brigades said on Sunday, as reported by AFP, Monday (30/10/2023).

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it had struck hundreds of Hamas targets and increased its ground troop presence in Gaza.

Israeli military spokesman Hagari vowed to pursue the leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

The Israeli military admitted its troops had encountered armed militants emerging from a tunnel in northern Gaza. This highlights the challenge Hamas’ extensive underground network poses to Israeli ground operations.

The war between Israel and Hamas began after the Palestinian resistance group that rules Gaza launched a major attack on October 7 that killed more than 1,400 people and kidnapped 239 others.

Since then, the Israeli military has almost non-stop bombarded Gaza. Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry said more than 8,000 people were killed, half of them children.

Meanwhile, panic and fear are rising in the Gaza region, where more than half of its 2.4 million residents have fled and thousands of buildings have been destroyed.