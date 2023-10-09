loading…

The firing of thousands of rockets in a matter of minutes in Hamas’ al-Aqsa Operation Storm has exposed the weakness of Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system. More than 700 people have died in Israel in Hamas attacks. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Fire thousands of rockets in a matter of minutes at various cities in Israel The al-Aqsa Storm Operation launched by Hamas since Saturday has shown the weakness of the Iron Dome missile defense system.

Thousands of rockets failed to be intercepted, hitting many Israeli buildings and military installations.

Shortly after the attacks of thousands of rockets, hundreds of Hamas militias entered southern Israeli cities via the Gaza Strip. They opened fire and kidnapped hundreds of people—who the Israel Defense Forces recognized as civilians and soldiers.

The Times of Israel, citing local officials, reported on Monday (9/10/2023) that the death toll in Israel as a result of Hamas’ al-Aqsa Storm Operation had reached more than 700 people. More than 100 others were kidnapped.

Commenting on the failure of Israel’s Iron Dome missile system, Russian military historian and Air Defense Forces Museum Director Yuri Knutov pointed out that although the Iron Dome is a highly advanced air defense system, it has weaknesses that any enemy could exploit.

One Iron Dome battery can protect a relatively small area, around 150 square kilometers.

Second, Knutov noted, Iron Dome is especially effective when facing a small number of incoming targets all approaching from the same direction.

“In the event of a more intensive attack, involving at least 100 rockets, Iron Dome usually fails to do its job and up to 90 percent of the rockets pass through and strike the intended target,” he explained, as quoted by Sputnik.

The historian also observed that Hamas militants deliberately launched mass rockets from various directions, apparently to cripple Israel’s Iron Dome defenses.

“When (the Iron Dome system) intercepted the first salvo, when it encountered those rockets, it was unable to handle the second salvo that was fired almost a minute after the first salvo. So the rockets from the second, third and fourth salvos reached their targets without any resistance,” he said, adding that this tactic essentially took advantage of Iron Dome’s “inefficiencies.”