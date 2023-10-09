loading…

Israeli fighter jets bombarded Gaza, Palestine, when Hamas’ al-Aqsa Storm Operation killed more than 700 people in Israel. Photo/REUTERS/Ashraf Amra

TEL AVIV – Massive attacks by Palestinian resistance groups; Hamas, which is named al-Aqsa’s Operation Storm has killed more than 700 people in Israel. More than 100 other people were kidnapped.

The death toll figure in Israel was reported by the Times of Israel, Monday (9/10/2023) citing local officials.

Israel officially declared a state of war on Sunday. The death toll on the Jewish state’s side is expected to continue to rise as the injured number reaches thousands, many of whom are in serious condition.

The Government Press Office, an agency operating under the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, said the number of hostages in Gaza reached more than 100.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad boasted on Sunday evening that they were holding around 130 Israelis hostage, claiming that these included high-ranking military hostages.

Operation Storm al-Aqsa began on Saturday with thousands of rockets being fired at various areas in Israel. Hamas claims to have fired 5,000 rockets in 20 minutes, but the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recorded more than 2,000 rockets attacking the Jewish state.

The attack of thousands of rockets failed to be intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, with many rockets hitting Israeli buildings and military installations.

Shortly after the thousands of rocket attacks, hundreds of Hamas militiamen entered cities in southern Israel and opened fire. They also kidnapped people who they claimed were Zionist soldiers.

The IDF previously said Israel had been attacked from the air, land and sea by Hamas.

In response, Israel has launched Operation Iron Sword. Zionist fighter jets bombarded targets in Gaza throughout the day on Sunday.