The death toll in Israel as a result of Hamas’ al-Aqsa Storm Operation has reached 1,200 people. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Casualties on the side Israel as a result of the surprising Hamas attack called Operation Storm al-Aqsa, the number increased again to 1,200 people. This latest figure was announced by the Zionist military, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said that in addition to the 1,200 people killed, more than 2,700 others were injured.

“And unfortunately, something tells me, these numbers are not final numbers,” said Conricus, published on social media X.

“At that time the number was 700, and (then) there were 900 Israelis killed, and suddenly the number jumped to 1,200. “This is not because of the ongoing fighting and Israeli citizens who continue to be massacred by Hamas,” continued Conricus.

“Because now, as time goes by, we find the bodies of Israeli citizens in various communities infiltrated by Hamas and where they carried out massacres,” he added.

The Zionist military spokesman added that after the suffering experienced by Israel, the Gaza Strip would suffer even more painful retribution.

“Events occurring in the Gaza Strip will be more difficult to understand and overcome as fighting there escalates,” he said.

“We suffered heavy casualties… But this will not deter us and will not weaken our resolve,” he added.

