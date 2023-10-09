loading…

Dozens of visitors to a music festival in Israel ran when they were attacked by Hamas. Operation Storm al-Aqsa launched by Hamas against Israel has killed more than 700 people. Photo/The Independent

TEL AVIV – Hamas’s massive attack, named Operation Storm al-Aqsa, also targeted music festivals Israel near the border of Gaza, Palestine. As many as 260 people were massacred at the festival.

Israel’s Zaka rescue service said its paramedics removed more than 260 bodies from the Nova music festival, a techno rave in the desert near the border with Gaza.

The total number of bodies recovered is expected to be higher, as other paramedic teams were also working in the area and Zaka added that the bodies “haven’t all been collected yet”.

On Saturday morning, Hamas targeted the music festival as part of al-Aqsa’s Operation Storm targets.

Videos shared on social media and Israeli news outlets showed dozens of festivalgoers running across an open field as gunshots rang out. Many of them hid in nearby orchards or were shot dead while fleeing.

British citizen; Jake Marlowe, 26, a carpenter who worked as a security guard at the Nova music festival, just six kilometers east of Gaza, was among dozens of people who disappeared.

Several witnesses and members of Marlowe’s family conveyed this to Jewish News, Monday (9/10/2023).

“He was doing security at the rave yesterday and called me at 4.30am to say that all the rockets were flying over him,” Lisa, the 26-year-old’s mother, told Jewish News.

“Then, at around 5:30 in the morning, he texted, ‘the signal is very bad, everything is fine, I will keep you posted, I promise,’ and that he loved me,” she explained.

Marlowe’s parents and friends received panicked messages, as seen by The Independent. They, desperately asked for help from the Israeli military.