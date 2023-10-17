loading…

Mia Schem (21) appears in a video released by Hamas saying she is in Gaza, has received treatment and medicine, 16 October 2023. Photo/Telegram

GAZA – The Palestinian Hamas group says it is holding 200-250 Israelis as prisoners of war.

The details were released along with a short video of one of the captives. 21-year-old Mia Schem was seen in the footage being treated after she was injured in her arm, and later spoke to the camera.

He told the camera he was in surgery for three hours.

“I was treated, I got medicine. I only ask that I be immediately sent home, to my family, to my parents, to my siblings. “Please get me out of here as quickly as possible,” he said.

The Schem family reacted to the clip by saying, “We are happy.”

Last week the Palestinian resistance group said 13 prisoners of war had been killed as a result of Israel’s relentless bombing campaign against the Gaza Strip.

Israel continues to launch air strikes in the northern and southern areas of Gaza. The attack had the potential to kill Israelis held by Hamas.

