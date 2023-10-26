Incredible as it may seem, Phil Spencer’s most famous meme has transcended beyond social media… and is now part of a Halo game.

In these times, memes have become a source of humor with a lot of potential, whether to celebrate a holiday, or simply the result of a viral topic. They are also very common in video games. Do you remember the famous Phil Spencer meme?

The Xbox manager is one of the most charismatic figures in the industryas well as a fundamental pillar for Microsoft since his arrival to the management in 2016.

Thanks to Phil Spencer, Xbox Game Studios has grown to what it is today (with the acquisitions of Bethesda and Activision Blizzard), without forgetting the Xbox Game Pass growth and cloud gaming service xCloud.

After the announcement of Xbox Series a Phil Spencer memereplacing a legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger scene in Commando (1985).

In this image, you can see Phil holding an Xbox Series. You have to admit that the meme is genius… that for now it has not been forgotten, far from it.

The Phil Spencer meme is recreated in Halo Reach

A Reddit user, GashnorOfficial, has fulfilled the wishes of a large part of the Xbox community, who have been sharing this famous meme on Twitter and other social networks for some time.

Can you imagine if the Phil Spencer ”guerrilla” meme appeared in an Xbox game? Said and done, all thanks to a mod designed by this fan of the Halo franchise.

Specifically, it is a mod for Halo Reach, one of the best games in the Microsoft saga. As a matter of fact, it was the latest title developed by Bungiebefore the IP came into the hands of 343 Industries.

Far and reddit

Phil Spencer does not appear as such, but yes, the Xbox Series. The player picks up the console and starts shooting at enemies in Microsoft’s sci-fi shooter.

There is a great detail that we loved: the shots form the official Xbox logo, after unleashing a stream of green energy. Fantastic.

The message ”Press X to switch to Xbox Series X” is even displayed, in reference to picking up this unique weapon in Halo Reach. This user also has shared what the in-game design of the Series X console is like.

We know that Microsoft loves memes, because they had a sense of humor to include Craig memes in Halo Infinite. Who knows, Maybe one day we will see the guerrilla Phil in a video game of the company.

What did you think of yesterday’s Xbox Partner Preview? The Microsoft event had some surprises, which show that Phil Spencer and his team have well defined the line to follow for the green strip in the coming years.