Halo Infinitedeveloped by 343 and published by Microsoft, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Project XCloud. It will update starting tomorrow with Season 5denominata “Reckoning”, promising many additions for the new title of the franchise starring the iconic MasterChief.

In addition to being replenished with new maps, 343’s work adds Extraction and Firefight, already seen in the past with the other episodes of the series. Coinciding with Halloween, the trailer showcases an even darker and gloomier theme. Further innovations regarding the Forge are also expected, with the possibility of even working on the artificial intelligence of the various enemies. It will be possible to choose the armor to your liking – always remaining in the theme of the month of October – such as the Infinite one.

