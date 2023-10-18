Halo Infinite and its Season 5 make it rise in the number of players, obtaining the highest number of players on Steam for a year and a half.

Halo Infinite received very good ratings when it came out in December 2021 on Xbox and PC (and its online came out earlier, as free to play, in November 2021), but it has not been able to maintain the popularity expected of it, due to the slow pace of updates by 343 Industries.

But if you feel like taking a Halo, this may be one of the best times to do it. And it has been discovered, thanks to Steam DB data, that the launch of the Season 5 has caused a (slight) resurgence in the number of players of Microsoft’s shooter.

Halo Infinite comes back in its season 5 with its number of players

Halo Infinite Season 5: Reckoning began yesterday, October 17. A few hours later, during the busiest time on Steam, it reached a maximum of 18,007 simultaneous players on Steam (according to SteamDB).

As pointed out The Forge Falcons on Twitter, it is the highest number of simultaneous players since the launch of Season 2, in April 2022, when it had 21,000 players. This also made it rise to the top 50 most popular games on Steam.

Halo Infinite is usually around the 5,000 or 6,000 simultaneous active players on Steam, very low numbers for a saga of Halo’s pedigree. At launch, it peaked at 272,586 players, but plummeted in a matter of months.

The increase in players this season is not enough to put Halo Infinite among the games with “redemption” (like Cyberpunk 2077) but it is a good sign that the Halo community has not turned its back on it and is willing to return to him if the news is attractive.

The goal of Microsoft and 343 Industries is for Halo Infinite to be “infinite”, although according to rumors a new Halo (or at least a new campaign) is already being worked on, despite the recent layoffs at 343i.