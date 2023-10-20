Reckoning, the new season of Halo Infinite, has just been released and some of its new features have already caused a sensation among players. 343 Industries added interesting additions to Forge mode, such as the possibility of fighting between NPCs controlled by artificial intelligence.

A very ingenious player decided to take advantage of this to bring Pokémon battles to the Master Chief universe. This was made possible thanks to a custom Forge map, which looks like a Pokémon Stadium battle arena.

Find out: New Halo would already be in development; 343i would break a promise to make it happen

Related video: Does Halo Infinite still suck?

Pokémon battles come to Halo Infinite thanks to Forge

Forge mode enthusiasts continue to demonstrate their talent with cool creations. One map in particular has gone viral in the last few hours, as it shows a Pokémon battle arena within Halo Infinite.

In addition to adding AI-controlled combat, 343i also recently added a scripting tool, allowing you to better control everything that happens in Forge creations.

A player recreated an arena and decorated it with Pokémon motifs. Later, he made a kind of Pokéball that players can throw to summon NPCs, who will start fighting on 2 sides. Each unit has its respective health bar and different attacks depending on its type.

The map caught the attention of many players, who believe that it captures the essence of Pokémon and its battles with creatures very well. We won’t tell you more and we leave you below a video that shows this peculiar creation:

Quick update on the Pokemon battle arena!

Got em fighting now#HaloInfinite #HaloReckoning pic.twitter.com/3Iajkj68wq — Dan The Bloke (@DanTheBloke) October 18, 2023

Choose your Pokemon!

The possibilities for new Forge stuff is insane#HaloInfinite #HaloReckoning pic.twitter.com/SlJRFwFYqc — Dan The Bloke (@DanTheBloke) October 18, 2023

In case you missed it: Is Halo in trouble? 343i member speaks amid rumors and controversial trend

You can find more Halo related news by visiting this page.

Related video: The story behind Halo: Combat Evolved

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente