Let’s explain to you how to use the popular Halloween filter for your photos on TikTok, creating a video in which you see a transition that turns any photo into a terrifying image. You will create this photo using the independent application CapCut, from the same company as TikTok, which will also add horror music to give it more atmosphere.

The negative part is that You will only be able to make a few attempts free to create the animation. The positive part is that the result is amazing, and that you will be able to export it to your mobile phone to upload it as a story to any other social network.

Haz tus TikToks de Halloween con IA

The first thing you have to do is download the app CapCut on your mobile phone. You can download it on Google Play for Android and in the App Store for iOS. Once you have it, you can log in with your TikTok account so that they are linked.

Now, you have to go to TikTok, and specifically you can enter the #TikTokHalloween hashtag, since that is where these creations are uploaded. Once you watch one of these videos, press the button CapCut – Try this template that will appear above the description.

This will take you to a screen in which the template will be shown and you will be shown who made it and how it is used. On this screen, Press the button Use a template in CapCut that will appear to you.

This will open CapCut and take you directly to the profile of this template. On this screen, press the button Use template. If you look, above that button you will also see the number of free uses of the template that you have available.

Now, the application will ask you for permission to access the photo gallery. Once you are inside it, you will have to select the photo you want to use to create the animation. When you click on the photo you will see that it appears twice selected below, that is because one of the selections will be for creation. It’s normal, the same thing has to appear twice. Now, click on Preview.

You will go to a screen where your photos will appear. After a few seconds of waiting For the AI ​​to do its job, the creation will appear with the photo transition. You will have already made your Halloween video with a photo that becomes terrifying. Here now press the button Export that will appear above.

When you click on the Export button, you will be able to choose where you want to publish the video with your creation. The largest button and the main option is to share it on TikTok, but you will also have options to publish them on other social networks, and if you click on Other you can even download it to your mobile.

And that’s it. If you have chosen Share on TikTok, if you have linked the accounts by logging in with the TikTok account in CapCut you will go directly to your profile and the process of publishing the image. And if you choose other options, you will have to proceed in the social network application you have chosen.

